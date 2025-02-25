High Stakes in South Korea: Constitutional Court to Decide Yoon Suk Yeol's Fate

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is on the brink of a crucial decision by the Constitutional Court regarding his impeachment, with final statements from both sides scheduled for Tuesday. The court trial, sparked by Yoon's controversial martial law declaration, will determine his political future.

If the court rules in favor of parliament's accusations, Yoon will be removed from office, necessitating a new presidential election within 60 days. The accusations stem from Yoon's decision on December 3 to declare martial law without constitutional justification, a claim he disputes, stating it was never intended to impose military rule.

Yoon, currently held at Seoul Detention Centre on insurrection charges, argues the martial law, quickly rescinded, was a political warning to address opposition abuse. The ongoing case marks South Korea's first instance of a sitting president facing a criminal trial, echoing past political upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)