Left Menu

Spain Boosts Funding to World Bank for Low-Income Nations

Spain has pledged 400 million euros to the World Bank for low-income countries, marking a significant 37% increase from the previous cycle. Announced by Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, this early commitment aims to enhance financing for poverty and inequality reduction, while introducing flexible loan terms for crisis-stricken nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:05 IST
Spain Boosts Funding to World Bank for Low-Income Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Spain unveiled plans to contribute 400 million euros ($433 million) to the World Bank's fund supporting low-income countries, marking a 37% hike from the previous International Development Association funding cycle.

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced this commitment during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings in Washington, emphasizing its significance as an early pledge before the formal pledging conference on December 6. "This crucial step sets a precedent that hopefully others will emulate, significantly boosting financing efforts to combat poverty and inequality," Cuerpo asserted, underscoring Spain's strong confidence in the IDA's capability to propel low-income nation development.

The World Bank's President Ajay Banga aims to surpass the $93 billion replenishment target of December 2021, considering the ambitious goal of reaching $120 billion through increased country commitments. Spain has also incorporated contingency clauses in its official loans, granting countries the option to suspend debt payments during crises like natural disasters, and food or health emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024