Unlocking Homeownership: Mastering Home Loan Eligibility

Securing a home loan is crucial for those dreaming of homeownership, but meeting the eligibility criteria set by lenders can be challenging. Factors such as credit history, income, and documentation play a significant role in determining approval.

Your credit history is pivotal, as it showcases your creditworthiness and repayment track record. Maintaining a high credit score by punctual repayments and minimizing debts can enhance chances of loan approval.

Income stability and a lower debt-to-income ratio also bolster eligibility. Making a substantial down payment demonstrates financial responsibility, significantly boosting loan approval prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)