Major U.S. fast-food chains made a decisive move by pulling fresh onions off their menus this Thursday, after linking the vegetable to an E. coli outbreak at McDonald's. This incident underscores the persistent challenge faced by the restaurant industry in preventing produce contamination, a growing concern compared to beef safety.

The outbreak affected several states and led to multiple hospitalizations, prompting investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Unlike beef, which can be cooked to eliminate pathogens, fresh produce presents a more complex safety challenge, experts say. Enhanced regulatory measures have decreased beef-related outbreaks, leaving produce as the current focal point for food safety improvements.

Despite rigorous testing protocols, contamination often arises from environmental factors uncontrollable under current farming practices. With major chains like McDonald's leading efforts to modernize supply chain standards, the focus remains on harmonizing expectations from suppliers to enhance safety, though perfect detection remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)