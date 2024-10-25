Ajit Doval Highlights National Will as Crucial in Warfare Strategy

In a significant address, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the pivotal role of national will in securing enduring peace after conflicts, challenging the foundational objectives of warfare. At the launch of 'Indian Strategic Culture' by Maj Gen (Retired) Dr GD Bakshi, Doval asserted that military objectives are achieved by shattering the opponent's will, emphasizing the importance of understanding this strategy beyond mere armament and maneuvers.

Doval drew comparisons to current global conflicts, including those involving Ukraine and Russia, pointing out the often-overlooked necessity of cultivating and fortifying national resolve. He invoked the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, who advocated for the strengthening of national willpower over a century ago, underscoring its continued relevance.

Furthermore, Doval addressed the importance of countering misinformation on social media, crucial for maintaining the morale of India's defense forces and ensuring national cohesion. He warned of the declining credibility of social media platforms and urged for proactive engagement to unearth and counter false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)