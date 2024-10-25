Left Menu

Ajit Doval Highlights National Will as Crucial in Warfare Strategy

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of a strong national will in post-conflict peace and questioned traditional warfare objectives. He stressed the need for counter-narratives on social media to maintain the morale of defense forces and the nation's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST
Ajit Doval Highlights National Will as Crucial in Warfare Strategy
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the pivotal role of national will in securing enduring peace after conflicts, challenging the foundational objectives of warfare. At the launch of 'Indian Strategic Culture' by Maj Gen (Retired) Dr GD Bakshi, Doval asserted that military objectives are achieved by shattering the opponent's will, emphasizing the importance of understanding this strategy beyond mere armament and maneuvers.

Doval drew comparisons to current global conflicts, including those involving Ukraine and Russia, pointing out the often-overlooked necessity of cultivating and fortifying national resolve. He invoked the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, who advocated for the strengthening of national willpower over a century ago, underscoring its continued relevance.

Furthermore, Doval addressed the importance of countering misinformation on social media, crucial for maintaining the morale of India's defense forces and ensuring national cohesion. He warned of the declining credibility of social media platforms and urged for proactive engagement to unearth and counter false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024