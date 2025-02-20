Tensions Escalate: Trump-Zelenskiy Meeting Amid Ukraine Conflict

The geopolitical stage witnessed heightened tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy engaged in crucial talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. This meeting is pivotal as it aims to address an extraordinary wartime disagreement, disrupting what had previously been a solid alliance between the two nations.

Accusations have flown from both sides, with Trump labeling Zelenskiy a 'dictator' and pushing for rapid conflict resolution while prioritizing American interests. The conversation, critical to Ukraine's future, also focused on leveraging Ukraine's mineral wealth for energy transitions and creating firm security guarantees.

Simultaneously, European leaders are stepping up defense efforts, contemplating a peacekeeping force in Ukraine as proposed by the U.S. The Kremlin voices concerns over the plan, but both Zelenskiy and NATO express optimism. Ukrainian unity and international collaboration are deemed essential for securing lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)