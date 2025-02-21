Tensions Rise: Trump and Zelenskyy's Diverging Views on Ending the Ukraine Conflict

The White House is witnessing flaring tensions as President Trump intensifies his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of roadblocking peace efforts amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a press briefing, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz explained Trump's frustration, stating that American efforts have been unappreciated while dismissing recent Kyiv rhetoric as disrespectful towards Trump.

Waltz's remarks come ahead of the war's third anniversary, highlighting shifts in US-Russia relations. Recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia drew criticism due to the absence of European and Ukrainian involvement, sparking wider international concern.

