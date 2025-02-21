Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Trump and Zelenskyy's Diverging Views on Ending the Ukraine Conflict

President Trump's criticism of Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy has led to escalating tensions, reflecting dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy's handling of peace negotiations. While Trump shifts US posture, White House officials push a resource-based deal, which Ukraine rejected. The rhetoric raises concerns in Europe about Trump's renewed engagement with Russia.

The White House is witnessing flaring tensions as President Trump intensifies his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of roadblocking peace efforts amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a press briefing, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz explained Trump's frustration, stating that American efforts have been unappreciated while dismissing recent Kyiv rhetoric as disrespectful towards Trump.

Waltz's remarks come ahead of the war's third anniversary, highlighting shifts in US-Russia relations. Recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia drew criticism due to the absence of European and Ukrainian involvement, sparking wider international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

