Delhi Customs Dismantles Illicit Goods Worth Rs 460 Crores in Major Crackdown

In a significant operation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), along with Delhi Customs' Preventive and Airport and General Commissionerates, destroyed illicit goods worth approximately Rs 460 crores. These included 49 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes, 73 kg of NDPS drugs, gutkha, pan masala, and e-cigarettes, all confiscated for violations of national laws.

The large-scale destruction occurred as part of Special Campaign 4.0. According to an official release, the goods were seized for infractions against the Customs Act, the NDPS Act, and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The disposal process took place on Friday at a waste management facility in Delhi, ensuring a safe and non-hazardous approach. Key officials, including Harbinder Kaur Prasad, Commissioner of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate, and Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate, supervised the operation, as reported by ANI.

