Gutkha and Pan Masala Ban Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has banned gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises. This decision followed an incident where a member was caught spitting pan masala during a session. A Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on anyone violating this rule.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards maintaining decorum, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana declared a ban on gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises. The decision came following Tuesday's incident where a lawmaker was seen on camera spitting pan masala during proceedings.
Speaker Mahana criticized the act, emphasizing the legislators' duty to uphold cleanliness and decorum, given their public-elected status. Subsequently, he announced a strict penalty for violations, with fines set at Rs 1,000 for anyone caught with the banned substances inside the premises.
During the session, a suggestion was made to increase the fine due to inflation. Responding humorously, Mahana stirred laughter among members, noting those suggesting a rise and joking that higher fines would be imposed if they were caught spitting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Assembly
- Satish Mahana
- pan masala
- gutkha
- ban
- fine
- cleanliness
- lawmakers
- decorum
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Tensions: Israel's Strategic Hold & Lebanon's Diplomatic Push
Tragic Murder in Agra: Husband Flees After Fatal Attack
Australia's Central Bank Makes Historic Rate Cut Amid Cooling Inflation
Australia's central bank reduces benchmark interest rate to 4.1 per cent in its first downward move since October 2020, reports AP.
Banganga Paper Industries Embraces Solar Power for Sustainable Growth