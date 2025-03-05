Gutkha and Pan Masala Ban Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

In a significant move towards maintaining decorum, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana declared a ban on gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises. The decision came following Tuesday's incident where a lawmaker was seen on camera spitting pan masala during proceedings.

Speaker Mahana criticized the act, emphasizing the legislators' duty to uphold cleanliness and decorum, given their public-elected status. Subsequently, he announced a strict penalty for violations, with fines set at Rs 1,000 for anyone caught with the banned substances inside the premises.

During the session, a suggestion was made to increase the fine due to inflation. Responding humorously, Mahana stirred laughter among members, noting those suggesting a rise and joking that higher fines would be imposed if they were caught spitting.

