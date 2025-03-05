Left Menu

Gutkha and Pan Masala Ban Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has banned gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises. This decision followed an incident where a member was caught spitting pan masala during a session. A Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on anyone violating this rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:35 IST
Gutkha and Pan Masala Ban Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards maintaining decorum, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana declared a ban on gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises. The decision came following Tuesday's incident where a lawmaker was seen on camera spitting pan masala during proceedings.

Speaker Mahana criticized the act, emphasizing the legislators' duty to uphold cleanliness and decorum, given their public-elected status. Subsequently, he announced a strict penalty for violations, with fines set at Rs 1,000 for anyone caught with the banned substances inside the premises.

During the session, a suggestion was made to increase the fine due to inflation. Responding humorously, Mahana stirred laughter among members, noting those suggesting a rise and joking that higher fines would be imposed if they were caught spitting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025