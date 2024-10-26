Russian Missile Strikes Dnipro Residential Area
A Russian missile struck a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, causing a fire without immediate reports of casualties, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.
A missile launched by Russian forces has struck a residential building in Dnipro, a city located in central Ukraine, on Friday.
The attack, which has triggered a fire in the area, was reported by regional governor Serhiy Lysak through the messaging app Telegram.
As of the latest updates, officials have not disclosed any information regarding potential casualties.
