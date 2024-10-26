Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Dnipro Residential Area

A Russian missile struck a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, causing a fire without immediate reports of casualties, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched by Russian forces has struck a residential building in Dnipro, a city located in central Ukraine, on Friday.

The attack, which has triggered a fire in the area, was reported by regional governor Serhiy Lysak through the messaging app Telegram.

As of the latest updates, officials have not disclosed any information regarding potential casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

