Doval Highlights National Will as Key to Peace in Warfare

Ajit Doval, India's NSA, emphasized the significance of national will in achieving long-lasting peace post-conflict. Speaking at a strategic culture event, he questioned warfare objectives and called for a robust counter-narrative on social media to support national integrity and the morale of defense forces.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on Friday, underscored the pivotal role of national will in securing enduring peace after conflicts and scrutinized the fundamental objectives of warfare. Speaking at the launch of 'Indian Strategic Culture' by Maj Gen (Retired) Dr GD Bakshi, Doval remarked that achieving military goals involves breaking the enemy's national will and defeating their army.

'What are our military objectives and how do we achieve them?' he asked, explaining that true victory lies in breaking the nation's collective resolve. He argued that once the enemy is triumphed against on the battlefield, they become amenable to peace on your terms. Doval pointed out that this critical aspect of strategy is often neglected in favor of military tactics and hardware.

Doval drew parallels with ongoing global conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and Russia, lamenting the oversight of the national willpower there. He invoked Swami Vivekananda's teachings, who emphasized building national resolve over a century ago, as a blueprint for today's strategic imperatives.

The NSA also stressed the necessity of constructing a strong counter-narrative on social media platforms to uphold the morale of India's defense forces and national cohesion. He highlighted the deteriorating credibility of social media and advocated for debunking falsehoods through vigilant exposure of lies using factual proof.

