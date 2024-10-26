Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: President Murmu's Call for Inclusive Development

President Draupadi Murmu highlights the pivotal role of tribal communities in India's growth during IIT Bhilai's convocation. Advocating for their inclusion, she emphasizes learning from their sustainable practices. She also expresses optimism about IIT Bhilai's potential to achieve global recognition with its innovative approaches and latest technologies.

President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the IIT Bhilai convocation, President Draupadi Murmu underscored the significance of tribal communities in driving India's development trajectory. She emphasized that the country's holistic growth can only be achieved with the active engagement of these communities, who possess invaluable traditional knowledge.

The President expressed her confidence in IIT Bhilai, a newly-established institute, noting its potential to bring international acclaim to India. She lauded its embracement of fresh perspectives and state-of-the-art technologies, predicting that its faculty and students would bring global recognition to the nation.

Highlighting the impactful presence of IIT alumni in the global tech arena for over six decades, President Murmu anticipates similar achievements from IIT Bhilai graduates. Her visit included engagements in Chhattisgarh, such as attending convocation at a local health science university and participating in cultural and community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

