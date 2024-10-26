Adapting to Climate: The Shift in Uttarakhand's Fruit Cultivation

A new study by Climate Trends reveals that rising temperatures and unpredictable weather are impacting the yields of temperate fruits like apples and peaches in Uttarakhand. This has led farmers to switch to tropical fruits such as guava and dragon fruit.

Uttarakhand, once a leading producer of temperate fruits including pear, plum, apricot and apple, has seen a significant decline in yields over the last seven years. The study, conducted jointly by researchers Palak Balyan and Debdatta Chakraborty, shows a 54 per cent reduction in fruit cultivation area and a 44 per cent drop in production between 2016 and 2023.

In response to climate change, farmers are utilizing climate-resilient techniques like high-density orchards and low-chill fruit varieties. These adaptations are crucial for overcoming the challenges of shifting climatic conditions and maintaining the profitability and sustainability of fruit cultivation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)