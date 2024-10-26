President Murmu Highlights Tribal Role and IIT Bhilai's Global Potential
President Draupadi Murmu emphasizes tribal communities' role in India's development and hails IIT Bhilai's potential for global recognition. She acknowledges the impact of IIT alumni in global science and technology, celebrating state-of-the-art innovation at IIT Bhilai's inaugural convocation. President Murmu visits Chhattisgarh, attending key state ceremonies.
President Draupadi Murmu emphasized the pivotal role of tribal communities in India's progress, asserting that their active engagement is essential for the nation's complete development. Speaking at IIT Bhilai's convocation, she highlighted how understanding tribal knowledge can significantly contribute to sustainable development in India.
Murmu commended IIT Bhilai for its new vision and cutting-edge technology, expressing confidence that it will bring global recognition to the nation. She acknowledged IIT students' strong presence in global science and technology sectors, applauding their leadership in leading companies worldwide.
During her two-day Chhattisgarh visit, President Murmu attended the Jagannath temple and announced her participation in important events like the 3rd convocation of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University and the Mahtari Vandan Yojana program. (ANI)
