Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Unveils Star Campaigners for UP By-Elections

The Samajwadi Party has released a list of 19 star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Notable leaders include SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav. The elections, excluding Milkipur, will occur on November 13, with results announced on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:54 IST
Samajwadi Party Unveils Star Campaigners for UP By-Elections
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced a team of 19 star campaigners for the impending by-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Key figures in the lineup include SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal Yadav.

Out of the ten vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine will hold polls on November 13, with Milkipur in Ayodhya district being the exception. The list boasts notable SP members, including MP Dimple Yadav, Avadhesh Prasad, and Jaya Bachchan.

A Samajwadi Party announcement emphasized that prominent leaders would diligently back the party's candidates in the forthcoming elections. In a recent social media post, the SP chief underscored that INDIA bloc candidates would compete under the party's symbol.

'This is not just about the seats but securing victory,' stated the post, revealing that 'India Alliance' joint candidates will vie for all nine seats under the SP symbol, 'cycle'. The Congress has opted out of fielding candidates in these seats, reinforcing support for SP, as shared by Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.

At a press briefing, Pandey declared the Congress's decision to back the SP in the UP bypolls, covering constituencies like Meerapur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari. The vote tally is set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024