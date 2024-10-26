Samajwadi Party Unveils Star Campaigners for UP By-Elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced a team of 19 star campaigners for the impending by-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Key figures in the lineup include SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal Yadav.

Out of the ten vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine will hold polls on November 13, with Milkipur in Ayodhya district being the exception. The list boasts notable SP members, including MP Dimple Yadav, Avadhesh Prasad, and Jaya Bachchan.

A Samajwadi Party announcement emphasized that prominent leaders would diligently back the party's candidates in the forthcoming elections. In a recent social media post, the SP chief underscored that INDIA bloc candidates would compete under the party's symbol.

'This is not just about the seats but securing victory,' stated the post, revealing that 'India Alliance' joint candidates will vie for all nine seats under the SP symbol, 'cycle'. The Congress has opted out of fielding candidates in these seats, reinforcing support for SP, as shared by Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.

At a press briefing, Pandey declared the Congress's decision to back the SP in the UP bypolls, covering constituencies like Meerapur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari. The vote tally is set for November 23.

