Tribal Artists Illuminate Rashtrapati Bhavan with Diverse Art Forms

Fifteen artists representing diverse tribal art forms have gathered at Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 to 29, 2024, as part of the esteemed Artists-in-Residence program. This invitation by President Droupadi Murmu follows an exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, highlighting their impressive artwork.

Bharat Lal, Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission, expressed satisfaction saying, 'It is a great honor that 15 artists have been selected to participate in this residency at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It reflects the government's commitment to include tribal communities, making their cultural rights visible and enhancing their livelihoods.'

The program aims to bring tribal skills and conservation ethos to the fore, providing an invaluable platform for these artists to showcase their talents. Manoj Gadpal from Kanha Tiger Reserve and Minakshi Khati from Uttarakhand are among those expressing gratitude for this opportunity, seeing it as a significant step towards international recognition of India's rich tribal culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)