Tribal Artists Illuminate Rashtrapati Bhavan with Diverse Art Forms

Fifteen tribal artists are showcasing their art at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of an Artist-in-Residence program. Invited by President Droupadi Murmu, they aim to promote tribal skills, conservation ethos, and cultural heritage. Their work was previously displayed at the India Habitat Centre, enhancing visibility for India's tribal communities.

Updated: 26-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:55 IST
Tribal artists staying in Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fifteen artists representing diverse tribal art forms have gathered at Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 to 29, 2024, as part of the esteemed Artists-in-Residence program. This invitation by President Droupadi Murmu follows an exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, highlighting their impressive artwork.

Bharat Lal, Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission, expressed satisfaction saying, 'It is a great honor that 15 artists have been selected to participate in this residency at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It reflects the government's commitment to include tribal communities, making their cultural rights visible and enhancing their livelihoods.'

The program aims to bring tribal skills and conservation ethos to the fore, providing an invaluable platform for these artists to showcase their talents. Manoj Gadpal from Kanha Tiger Reserve and Minakshi Khati from Uttarakhand are among those expressing gratitude for this opportunity, seeing it as a significant step towards international recognition of India's rich tribal culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

