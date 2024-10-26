VP Dhankhar Advocates for a Language-Inclusive Tech Education Revolution

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of overcoming language barriers in scientific and technological education during the 10th Convocation at IIT Jodhpur. Addressing students, he called for breaking traditional educational boundaries by combining 'Gyaan' and 'Vigyan' to foster a multidisciplinary approach. He celebrated the National Education Policy's (NEP) flexibility allowing students to study diverse subjects like economics and music alongside core fields, pushing for holistic development.

He praised IIT Jodhpur for pioneering engineering courses in the mother tongue, saying countries like Japan and Germany excel without relying on foreign languages. Dhankhar remarked, "Our homegrown thinkers like Baudhayana and Pythagoras arrived at great theorems in their native languages." Highlighting economic goals, he urged collective efforts to transcend the middle-income trap, aiming for developed nation status by 2047, our centenary year of independence.

Dhankhar applauded India's digital economy leadership, noting 466 million daily digital transactions as a blueprint for global technological adaptation. He stated, "UPI has revolutionized transactions in India and gained international acclaim." Concluding, he urged youth to leverage their strengths in technology and reject past 'doom and gloom', driving a self-reliant India forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)