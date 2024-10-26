Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cattle: Brazil's Major Move Against Amazon Deforestation

Brazil's environmental agency IBAMA has fined cattle ranches and meat packers, including JBS SA, $64 million for engaging in activities on illegally deforested Amazon land. The crackdown aims to monitor cattle production linked to deforestation. JBS denies the claims, asserting its commitment to sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's environmental watchdog, IBAMA, has levied fines amounting to 365 million reais ($64 million) on cattle ranches and significant meat packers, including global giant JBS SA. These penalties are linked to the operations on illegally deforested lands in the Amazon.

IBAMA identified 69 properties responsible for selling 18,000 cattle raised on deforested areas, with 23 meat packers receiving them, particularly in the Brazilian states of Para and Amazonas. This initiative underscores a broader mission to combat deforestation by scrutinizing supply chains connecting cattle to illegally cleared lands.

JBS, the world's largest meat processor, refuted the allegations, claiming none of its cattle purchases cited by IBAMA were from prohibited zones, citing the company's geospatial monitoring system that prevents the acquisition of animals from compromised environmental zones or indigenous lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

