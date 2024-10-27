Left Menu

Goa Emerges as Hub for Sports Tourism with Ironman 70.3

At the fourth Ironman 70.3 flag-off in Goa, Tejasvi Surya emphasized the state's growing role in sports tourism. With over 1500 athletes from 25 countries participating, the event highlights the importance of fitness and global sports events in promoting a healthy lifestyle and cultural exchange.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya flags off Ironman event in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for sports tourism, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya announced Goa as an emerging hub after he inaugurated the fourth edition of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon at Miramar Beach. The high-profile event also saw participation from Goa's minister Govind Gawde and former tennis champion Leander Paes.

The Ironman 70.3 is a grueling triathlon consisting of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, totaling 113 kilometers. 'Goa is hosting this landmark event for the fourth consecutive year, attracting over 1500 athletes,' Surya noted. He also emphasized the Prime Minister's vision of a fit India, highlighting the importance of fitness for a youthful nation.

Surya praised Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his unwavering support of such events, citing the international participation from 25 countries as a testament to Goa's growing allure. Olympic tennis icon Leander Paes called the athletes inspirational, underscoring the power of sports in fostering a healthy and inclusive community, and showcasing Goa's natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

