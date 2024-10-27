Assam Increases DA: A Diwali Gift for State Employees

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Cabinet has approved a significant three percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, raising it from 50 percent to 53 percent of their basic salary. This increase will be implemented retroactively starting from July of this year, as announced by Chief Minister Sarma during a press conference on Sunday.

State employees are set to receive their DA arrears from December to March, with the government disbursing 25 percent of the amount monthly. The Chief Minister described the increment as a 'Diwali gift' for the workforce. This marks the second DA increase this year, following a four percent hike in March, which raised it initially from 46 percent to 50 percent.

In addition to the DA announcement, the Cabinet declared that Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, or the Language Pride Week, will be celebrated from November 3 to November 9, 2024, to honor the Assamese language. This celebration follows its recent designation as a classical language by the Union Cabinet.

On another topic, Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that in the past two months, 138 infiltrators, identified as Rohingya Muslims, have been detected and expelled from the state. Sarma's administration remains vigilant on this front, ensuring the borders are secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)