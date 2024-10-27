Left Menu

Outcry Over Bandra Stampede: Leaders Slam Railways Minister

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a Bandra railway station stampede injures nine. Thackeray questions Vaishnaw's capability, while Congress leader Rashid Alvi condemns Maharashtra's 'double-engine' government. The stampede at Bandra Terminus happened during a rush for a departing express train. Injured passengers were hospitalised.

27-10-2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress leader Rashid Alvi have both issued sharp criticisms of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai, which left nine people injured on Thursday. Thackeray's remarks were pointed as he questioned the competency of Vaishnaw, noting past incidents involving the railways and labeling the minister as 'incapable.'

In his comments on X, Thackeray sarcastically wished that Vaishnaw, dubbed a 'prabhari' for BJP Maharashtra in the elections, would prioritize his rail minister duties over other roles. He underscored a series of accidents and incidents under Vaishnaw's tenure, accusing the government of failing to appoint competent leaders.

Echoing this sentiment, Rashid Alvi criticized the BJP-led 'double-engine' government in Maharashtra, claiming a lack of governance. He lamented the state of the railways and its impacts on passenger safety, urging public assurance and accountability. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that nine individuals were injured during a surge for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, and all have been hospitalized for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

