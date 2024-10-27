Left Menu

PM Modi to Virtually Launch Major Healthcare Projects in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's healthcare is poised for transformation as PM Modi inaugurates the CRIYN in Raipur and SIMS in Bilaspur. These projects promise modern healthcare access and promote yoga and naturopathy, enhancing medical services and awareness across the state, especially for remote and tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:10 IST
PM Modi to Virtually Launch Major Healthcare Projects in Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two significant healthcare projects in Chhattisgarh, steering the state's medical landscape toward a promising future. On Tuesday, Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) and unveil the Super Specialty Hospital, SIMS.

The CRIYN, to be established in Raipur, is a pioneering move for Chhattisgarh, marking its first such institute focused on research and training in yoga and naturopathy. Designed as a 100-bed facility funded at Rs 90 crore, it aims to promote healthier lifestyles and increase yoga and naturopathy awareness among schools and the youth across the state.

Additionally, the 240-bed Super Specialty Hospital, SIMS, located in Bilaspur, comes with a Rs 200 crore investment. Initially launching with OPD and basic services, the hospital will gradually introduce comprehensive medical care, eliminating the need for long-distance travel for patients in Surguja and Bilaspur divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

