Kathua's Homoeopathic Milestone: First Government College to Boost Health and Economy

North India is poised to welcome its first Government Homoeopathic College, centrally funded at Rs 80 crore, in the Jasrota area of Kathua district. The college has officially been approved to admit 63 students for its inaugural academic session, following a request by Dr. Jitendra Singh and approval by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Ministry of Ayush.

The college's nodal officer, Dr. BR Dub, announced that the counselling process for student admissions would commence soon. This institution reflects the Modi government's strategy of integrating allopathic and Ayush medical streams, including homoeopathy, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions.

In a social media post, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, emphasized the college's importance for the region. He described the approval as a significant development, with the land site at Rakh Hoshiyari already secured by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Construction of the boundary wall, academic block, and a 60-bed patient facility is underway, as confirmed by GMC Kathua's Principal, Dr. Surinder Attri.

The local community has expressed gratitude towards Dr. Jitendra Singh for his role in establishing the homoeopathic college. This development is anticipated to offer local youth higher education opportunities in homoeopathy, improve patient treatment options, and stimulate the local economy through new employment opportunities and increased commercial activity.

