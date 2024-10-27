Shri Ram Lalla Temple's Grand Diwali: A Spectacle of Light and Beauty

As the Diwali festival approaches, the newly constructed Shri Ram Lalla Temple is set to host memorable celebrations, marking a milestone in its storied history. Special lamps designed to protect the temple's structure from stains and soot will be featured, reflecting years of effort in establishing the sacred site at its birthplace.

A retired Inspector General of Police, Ashu Shukla, formerly of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed to oversee the meticulous decoration and lighting arrangements both within the temple and its surrounding areas. The temple zone has been systematically divided into sections, each with dedicated teams handling various aspects like lighting, cleanliness, and ornate adornment, including decorative torans and vibrant floral displays.

In a bid to preserve the temple's pristine appearance, wax lamps have been chosen for their bright, long-lasting burn and lower carbon emissions, mitigating stain and soot concerns in the outer premises. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that devotees could witness the temple's awe-inspiring decorations from October 29 to November 1, with entry extended until midnight through Gate No. 4B.

The celebrations extend beyond the temple, with Ayodhya preparing to illuminate 55 ghats along the Sarayu River with over two million lamps, surpassing last year's record. Deepotsav festival preparations are advancing swiftly, targeting the lighting of over 2.5 million lamps to create a dazzling spectacle. Ninety-five percent of the ghat decorations are already completed, with a fresh addition to the festivities being a viewing gallery at Ram Ki Paidi, accommodating 10,000 participants, expected to be finalized before the event.

This year's festival promises to be grander, with an increased number of illuminated ghats compared to previous years, a testament to the dedication and effort of organizers in making Ayodhya's Diwali unforgettable.

(With inputs from agencies.)