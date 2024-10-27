Cyclone Dana Aftermath: Odisha's Swift Recovery Efforts

In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, Odisha's leadership, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, conducted an aerial survey of the impacted areas on Sunday. The CM has directed all departments to promptly evaluate the damage and expedite assistance to affected residents. Accompanying Majhi on the survey were Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Chief Minister's directive emphasized immediate damage assessment and aid distribution following Cyclone Dana. Earlier, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja had already reviewed damage reports and ongoing relief efforts, highlighting that connectivity has been restored to 92% of the state. Despite the challenges, relief work continues unabated, except in Bhadrak district, where teams are actively engaged in restoring services.

Chief Secretary Ahuja, speaking to ANI, provided detailed damage assessments, noting that about 22 lakh electricity consumers experienced disruptions, with 92% connectivity now restored, apart from Bhadrak district. Disaster response teams, working tirelessly, evacuated 8.1 lakh people to cyclone shelters, with 1.1 lakh residents remaining until normalcy returns. Additionally, rescue operations in Tala Gopabindha village are ongoing, addressing incidents such as snake bites and waterlogging, ensuring swift medical intervention and safety measures.

Cyclone Dana struck Odisha on Friday without resulting in casualties. CM Majhi extended gratitude to Lord Jagannath and acknowledged the coordinated efforts of ministers, MLAs, MPs, and government officials in achieving a zero-casualty outcome. The cyclonic storm, making landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with winds at 100-110 kmph, resulted in uprooted trees and severed power lines. Relief efforts were bolstered by the Indian Navy, Air Force, and National Disaster Response Force, playing critical roles in statewide evacuations and aid distribution.

