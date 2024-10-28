Delhi Police Intensifies Security Ahead of Diwali Festival

In preparation for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Police has stepped up its security measures, conducting a mock drill in the bustling Khan Market. This exercise was prompted by a report of an unattended bag in the area, raising concerns of potential threats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious articles or activities. Mahla stated, 'As part of our heightened alertness for Diwali, regular mock drills are being conducted to ensure public awareness and safety.'

The drill involved multiple divisions, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Delhi Fire Service, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the security operations. Additionally, a mobile network jammer was confiscated at Palika Bazaar, underlining the seriousness of the security clampdown by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)