Delhi Police Intensifies Security Ahead of Diwali Festival

Delhi Police executed a mock drill in Khan Market after finding an unattended bag, reflecting their heightened security measures for the upcoming Diwali festival. DCPs highlighted awareness campaigns and market patrols, while a mobile network jammer was seized from Palika Bazaar, indicating strict vigilance across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST
Mock drill conducted in Khan Market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Police has stepped up its security measures, conducting a mock drill in the bustling Khan Market. This exercise was prompted by a report of an unattended bag in the area, raising concerns of potential threats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious articles or activities. Mahla stated, 'As part of our heightened alertness for Diwali, regular mock drills are being conducted to ensure public awareness and safety.'

The drill involved multiple divisions, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Delhi Fire Service, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the security operations. Additionally, a mobile network jammer was confiscated at Palika Bazaar, underlining the seriousness of the security clampdown by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

