Left Menu

Parliament Committee Explores Reforms in Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

The Joint Committee of Parliament, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, convened to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Representatives from various Waqf Boards and community groups presented their input, aiming for reforms which include digitisation, transparency, and enhanced legal measures to address mismanagement of waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:05 IST
Parliament Committee Explores Reforms in Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal- Chairman of Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 at meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was held on Monday, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal at the Parliament Annexe building. Representatives from the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand Waqf Boards were called upon to provide their oral testimonies on the proposed amendments.

Also present were Call for Justice, a group led by Chander Wadhwa, the Delhi Waqf Tenant Welfare Association, and representatives from the B.K. Dutt Colony Residents Welfare Association in New Delhi. The committee is scheduled to reconvene on October 29, 2024, to hear further testimonies from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

A previous meeting on October 22, 2024, saw tensions flare with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee involved in an altercation, marking the session as incident-prone. Amid these heated discussions, the committee continues to steer the nation towards comprehensive reform of the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing long-standing issues of mismanagement and corruption by introducing digitisation and enhanced transparency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024