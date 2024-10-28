Left Menu

Plus500 Boosts Q3 Revenue by 11%

Plus500 Ltd reported an 11% increase in revenue to $187.3 million for Q3 2024. The company expects both its annual revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2024 to align with recently upgraded market expectations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Plus500 Ltd has announced a significant financial update for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an impressive 11% increase in revenue, bringing the total to $187.3 million.

The company's performance continues to align with upgraded market expectations for both revenue and EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024.

This financial growth underscores Plus500's strategic capabilities and resilience in the competitive business environment.

