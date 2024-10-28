Real Estate Sector Urges Continuation of Trump-Era Tax Breaks Amid Challenges
The U.S. commercial real estate industry is lobbying for tax relief continuations from Trump-era policies. The sector is grappling with elevated delinquencies, high vacancy rates, and steep financing costs. Key concerns include preserving pass-through deductions and like-kind exchanges amidst impending tax policy changes with the expiration of some 2017 cuts next year.
Industry leaders are particularly focused on safeguarding pass-through deductions and like-kind exchanges, fearing that changes in tax policy might exacerbate their current challenges. Such measures play a critical role in maintaining the financial viability of the sector, which is witnessing a gradual recovery from pandemic-induced disruptions.
Amid political donations favoring Republicans, notable contributions towards Trump have been observed, spotlighting the industry's inclination towards policies perceived as business-friendly. As the debate intensifies, the real estate community emphasizes the urgency of strategic policy decisions to foster long-term growth and stability.
