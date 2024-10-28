Real Estate Sector Urges Continuation of Trump-Era Tax Breaks Amid Challenges

The U.S. commercial real estate industry is actively advocating for the retention of Trump-era tax incentives as it contends with increasing financial strains. These constraints include a surge in delinquencies, record vacancy rates, and soaring financing costs.

Industry leaders are particularly focused on safeguarding pass-through deductions and like-kind exchanges, fearing that changes in tax policy might exacerbate their current challenges. Such measures play a critical role in maintaining the financial viability of the sector, which is witnessing a gradual recovery from pandemic-induced disruptions.

Amid political donations favoring Republicans, notable contributions towards Trump have been observed, spotlighting the industry's inclination towards policies perceived as business-friendly. As the debate intensifies, the real estate community emphasizes the urgency of strategic policy decisions to foster long-term growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)