Volkswagen's Industrial Shake-Up: A Turning Point for Germany's Economy

Volkswagen, Europe's largest car manufacturer, is preparing for a significant restructuring that could lead to the closure of at least three factories in Germany and layoffs affecting tens of thousands of workers.

As the automaker navigates mounting pressure to cut costs amidst diminishing demand in key markets, negotiations with unions have reached a critical juncture. Daniela Cavallo, head of VW's works council, underscored the seriousness of the proposed changes, highlighting a strategic move described as a 'sell-off' within Germany.

The developments have prompted calls for German governmental intervention to counter the country's economic fragility, emphasizing the need for a masterplan to support its faltering industrial sector against competitive pressures from China and the challenges of transitioning to electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)