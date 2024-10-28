Delhi Police Scrutinized Over Delayed Kidnapping FIR in Missing Boy Case

Delhi Police are facing criticism for the significant delay in filing a kidnapping FIR after a boy went missing in January 2024. The issue arose in a pending habeas corpus matter before the Delhi High Court, revealing a six-month gap between the initial report and the formal registration of the case.

The missing case involves a boy from Bhajanpura, who disappeared on January 10. Despite the mother's persistent efforts to alert the police, only a missing report was lodged, and the FIR under section 365 of the IPC wasn't registered until June. Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma of the Delhi High Court are currently overseeing the habeas corpus proceeding.

Throughout the investigation, social media platforms have been unresponsive, complicating the search efforts. Platforms like Instagram have yet to provide critical information regarding the missing boy's digital footprint, despite a formal request under Section 91 of the CrPC. This has led to increased calls for better collaboration between law enforcement and tech companies in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)