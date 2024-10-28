Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays NGT's Punitive Action Against Ghaziabad Official

The Supreme Court halted the NGT's directive for action against a Ghaziabad official in a water pollution case, seeking responses and scheduling hearings for December. The case focuses on challenges faced by local bodies in adhering to environmental norms and the imposition of penalties without due consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:00 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive for punitive action against the Executive Officer of Dasna, Ghaziabad, in a water pollution case. A bench, comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih, has issued a notice to the respondent, scheduling the matter for December 9. This stay includes the NGT's July 4, 2024, directive for the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to undertake punitive measures against the local body.

The Supreme Court's October 23 order stated that the stay on paragraph 13 of the NGT's directive is contingent on the appellant depositing the compensation amount with the Court by December 2, 2024. Representing the petitioner were Advocate on Record Sumeer Sodhi and Chaitanya Sharma. The NGT case addresses the pollution of a pond near the Siddha Peeth Devi Temple in Dasna, under scrutiny since January 2022, and involves an interim environmental compensation of Rs. 23,72,000 imposed on the Nagar Panchayat, Dasna.

The appeal to the Supreme Court challenges the NGT's interim orders, arguing that proposed punitive actions target officers over whom approvals are pending from the state. The petitioner emphasizes environmental norms' implementation challenges faced by local bodies. The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to the local official, highlighting substantial legal questions and emphasizing the importance of a considerate approach towards local environmental compliance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

