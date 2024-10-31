Left Menu

Greece's Minimum Wage Tied to Economic Growth

Greece will index its minimum wage to GDP growth and consumer prices starting in 2028, aiming to protect household incomes. Under previous bailouts, the government set the wage, often leading to cuts. The new policy, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, strives to stabilize and increase wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:37 IST
Greece's Minimum Wage Tied to Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant shift aimed at safeguarding household incomes, Greece will begin indexing its minimum wage to GDP growth and consumer prices starting in 2028. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, marking a departure from post-crisis wage policies.

Previously, under international bailouts during the 2009-2018 debt crisis, the government determined the minimum wage, often resulting in pay cuts. However, with the economy showing steady growth since then, the centre-right government led by Mitsotakis has increased the minimum wage four times, reaching 830 euros per month.

The government now plans legislation to further tie the monthly minimum wage to economic indicators and prevent any wage cuts, as announced at a televised cabinet meeting. This policy promises to boost current wages, with a target of reaching a minimum 950 euros per month by 2027, part of a broader aim to increase the average monthly salary to 1,500 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024