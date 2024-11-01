BSF Meghalaya Troops Celebrate Diwali with Unyielding Dedication

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier marked Diwali festivities on October 31, with personnel showcasing their dedication despite remaining vigilantly on duty. The celebration was attended by ID Singh, Deputy Inspector General (PSO) of Frontier BSF Meghalaya, along with Sector DIGs and Commandants from various units.

The event shed light on the relentless commitment and sacrifices made by BSF personnel during the festive season, as they ensure national security at the international border. Commanders took the opportunity to extend heartfelt Diwali greetings to the troops, acknowledging their unwavering dedication to their mission.

BSF Commanders conveyed their deep pride in the troops' resilience, strength, and patriotism, recognizing the unique challenges faced by those serving at the borders. The Diwali gathering emphasized the BSF's ongoing support for its personnel, underscoring solidarity and respect for those who protect the nation day and night.

