BSF Meghalaya Troops Celebrate Diwali with Unyielding Dedication

The BSF Meghalaya Frontier troops celebrated Diwali on October 31, showcasing their dedication despite being on duty. The event, attended by senior officers, highlighted the troops' sacrifices and unwavering commitment to border security. Warm Diwali greetings and wishes for peace and prosperity marked the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:44 IST
BSF Meghalaya Frontier celebrating Diwali (Pic/BSF Meghalaya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier marked Diwali festivities on October 31, with personnel showcasing their dedication despite remaining vigilantly on duty. The celebration was attended by ID Singh, Deputy Inspector General (PSO) of Frontier BSF Meghalaya, along with Sector DIGs and Commandants from various units.

The event shed light on the relentless commitment and sacrifices made by BSF personnel during the festive season, as they ensure national security at the international border. Commanders took the opportunity to extend heartfelt Diwali greetings to the troops, acknowledging their unwavering dedication to their mission.

BSF Commanders conveyed their deep pride in the troops' resilience, strength, and patriotism, recognizing the unique challenges faced by those serving at the borders. The Diwali gathering emphasized the BSF's ongoing support for its personnel, underscoring solidarity and respect for those who protect the nation day and night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

