Devotional Dedication: Incident at Shree Lingaraj Temple

Three individuals, including a servitor and a policeman, were injured while carrying the Mahadeepa to the top of Shree Lingaraj temple on Maha Shivratri. The servitor fell, causing hot oil to spill. The servitor was hospitalized, while the others received first-aid. Leaders visited to check on their recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Shree Lingaraj temple, three individuals were injured during the traditional ritual of carrying the 'Mahadeepa' to the temple's pinnacle. Among the injured were a servitor and a policeman. The accident occurred when the servitor, Jogendra Samartha, lost his balance while climbing the shrine.

The mishap resulted in hot oil spilling from the lamp onto Samartha and the bystanders. Samartha, aged 50, was promptly admitted to Capital Hospital with injuries to his eyelid and head. The other two injured individuals received first-aid and were later released.

The event held on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri drew thousands of devotees eager to witness the sacred ceremony. High-profile visitors, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, visited the hospital to inquire about the recovery of those injured.

