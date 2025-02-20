Parvesh Verma Reaffirms Dedication Amidst Delhi BJP Victory

In an assertive statement amidst BJP's rise to power in Delhi, leader Parvesh Verma expressed his unwavering commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing the media, he affirmed his readiness to undertake any role the party finds suitable, highlighting a dedication to serving the BJP with profound sincerity.

Reflecting on his political journey, Verma praised the legacy of his late father, once a Chief Minister of Delhi, underscoring his intention to follow in similar footsteps. He accentuated the BJP's resolve to honor every pledge made in its manifesto, following the party's significant electoral victory.

Rekha Gupta is poised to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Atishi, as BJP forms a government in Delhi for the first time in 27 years. She will be sworn in alongside six cabinet ministers, marking a hopeful new chapter in Delhi's political landscape under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi's vision for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)