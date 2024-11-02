U.N. Condemns Sudan Civilian Attacks Amid Power Struggle

The United Nations has strongly condemned reported attacks on civilians in Sudan by the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as Britain aims to introduce a U.N. Security Council resolution addressing the prolonged conflict.

Since the war began in April 2023, triggered by a power struggle between the Sudanese army and RSF, waves of ethnically driven violence have ensued, largely blamed on the RSF. Recently, activists claimed that the RSF killed at least 124 individuals in El Gezira State, marking one of the conflict's most severe incidents.

The international community, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expresses deep concern over these actions, while Britain leads efforts to bolster aid and civilian protection with a proposed resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)