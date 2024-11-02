Left Menu

U.N. Condemns Sudan Civilian Attacks Amid Power Struggle

The United Nations condemns alleged attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces amid an ongoing power struggle with the army, leading to a major displacement crisis. Britain pushes for a U.N. Security Council resolution to ensure aid delivery and civilian protection while addressing potential humanitarian law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has strongly condemned reported attacks on civilians in Sudan by the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as Britain aims to introduce a U.N. Security Council resolution addressing the prolonged conflict.

Since the war began in April 2023, triggered by a power struggle between the Sudanese army and RSF, waves of ethnically driven violence have ensued, largely blamed on the RSF. Recently, activists claimed that the RSF killed at least 124 individuals in El Gezira State, marking one of the conflict's most severe incidents.

The international community, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expresses deep concern over these actions, while Britain leads efforts to bolster aid and civilian protection with a proposed resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

