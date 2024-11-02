Justice Demands Ignite Protests: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy

Following the tragedy of a rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, junior doctors are rallying for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to deliver justice, including capital punishment for perpetrators. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajdeep, representing the affected medical community, demanded strict actions.

The outcry centers on the need for a comprehensive CBI chargesheet that includes all responsible parties, particularly those initially omitted. November 9 is a significant marker as it represents 90 days of demanding accountability, with continued protests planned.

On October 22, a hunger strike by junior doctors ended following discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The tragic events date back to August 9 when a second-year medical student was found dead in the college seminar hall, sparking widespread protests and garnering support from doctors nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)