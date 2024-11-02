Left Menu

Justice Demands Ignite Protests: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy

In response to the tragic rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, junior doctors demand a CBI-led probe with calls for capital punishment. Protests continue as doctors mark 90 days since the incident, united in their pursuit of justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:37 IST
Junior Doctor talks on RG Kar Medical College Case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragedy of a rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, junior doctors are rallying for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to deliver justice, including capital punishment for perpetrators. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajdeep, representing the affected medical community, demanded strict actions.

The outcry centers on the need for a comprehensive CBI chargesheet that includes all responsible parties, particularly those initially omitted. November 9 is a significant marker as it represents 90 days of demanding accountability, with continued protests planned.

On October 22, a hunger strike by junior doctors ended following discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The tragic events date back to August 9 when a second-year medical student was found dead in the college seminar hall, sparking widespread protests and garnering support from doctors nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

