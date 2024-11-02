Medvedev Warns U.S. on Nuclear Posture
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned the US not to make the error of assuming Russia would refrain from using nuclear weapons if national security is at risk, reports TASS. His comments highlight rising tensions between Moscow and Washington amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.
In a stark warning to the United States, Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev asserted that it would be erroneous for Washington to believe Moscow would refrain from nuclear retaliation if its existential security were compromised, according to statements made to the TASS news agency.
Medvedev's comments have surfaced amidst escalating tensions between global superpowers, underscoring the fragile state of current international relations. These remarks reflect Russia's steadfast stance on nuclear armament and its willingness to deploy such measures under severe threats to national security.
The statement serves as a critical reminder of the delicate balance required in diplomatic engagements between Russia and the US, particularly in light of the complex geopolitical landscape that continues to evolve rapidly in various regions worldwide.
