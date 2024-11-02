Left Menu

Medvedev Warns U.S. on Nuclear Posture

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned the US not to make the error of assuming Russia would refrain from using nuclear weapons if national security is at risk, reports TASS. His comments highlight rising tensions between Moscow and Washington amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:19 IST
Medvedev Warns U.S. on Nuclear Posture
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stark warning to the United States, Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev asserted that it would be erroneous for Washington to believe Moscow would refrain from nuclear retaliation if its existential security were compromised, according to statements made to the TASS news agency.

Medvedev's comments have surfaced amidst escalating tensions between global superpowers, underscoring the fragile state of current international relations. These remarks reflect Russia's steadfast stance on nuclear armament and its willingness to deploy such measures under severe threats to national security.

The statement serves as a critical reminder of the delicate balance required in diplomatic engagements between Russia and the US, particularly in light of the complex geopolitical landscape that continues to evolve rapidly in various regions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024