Critical Investigation Underway after Tragic Elephant Deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Dileep Ahirwar, alongside senior officials, investigates the shocking deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The investigation follows CM Mohan Yadav's directives, aiming to understand the circumstances and ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:38 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent investigation has been launched into the mysterious deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR). Minister of State for Forest and Environment Department, Dileep Ahirwar, accompanied by top forest officials, visited the reserve to gather information and assess the situation on the ground.

In response to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an emergency meeting with senior officials and assigned a high-level probe team. Ahirwar, along with Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and Head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava, is spearheading the investigation, vowing to deliver a comprehensive report for CM Yadav's review.

On October 29, four elephants were found dead in the reserve, with another six succumbing shortly after, leaving the authorities scrambling for answers. Initial inquiries revealed that a herd of 13 elephants had been affected, prompting swift action and rigorous analysis by the investigative teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

