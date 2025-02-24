Left Menu

BJP Ministers Look to Tackle Legal and Environmental Hurdles in Delhi

BJP Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa have begun their tenures by directing officials to prepare action plans for their departments. Mishra focuses on legal reforms, while Sirsa targets environmental issues, including air quality and waste management, promising transformative changes for Delhi's health and pollution levels.

On Monday, BJP Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa officially assumed their respective roles, instantly getting to work by instructing their teams to develop comprehensive action plans for their departments.

Taking on the portfolio of Law & Justice, Mishra emphasized adherence to electoral promises and highlighted the importance of the upcoming CAG report, stressing fairness and transparency in government actions. Meanwhile, Sirsa, as the newly-appointed Minister of Environment and Industries, focused on addressing Delhi's environmental challenges, including waste management and air pollution.

Sirsa set ambitious goals for environmental reform, promising the removal of long-standing waste piles and holding accountable the Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department for their roles in the city's pollution. He draws inspiration from figures like Dashrath Manjhi to meet these ambitious goals.

