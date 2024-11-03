Left Menu

Sierra Leone Triumphs at Breeders' Cup Classic

Sierra Leone clinched victory at the Breeders' Cup Classic held at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California. The horse overtook Fierceness in the final stretch of the race. Forever Young from Japan secured third place in the 41st edition of the year-end championships.

Sierra Leone made an impressive victory at the prestigious Breeders' Cup Classic race held on Saturday at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California. The horse managed to outpace Fierceness during the thrilling final stretch.

This race marked the 41st running of the year-end championships, drawing significant attention to the competitors.

Japan's Forever Young claimed a respectable third place, adding excitement to the high-stakes event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

