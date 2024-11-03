Sierra Leone Triumphs at Breeders' Cup Classic
Sierra Leone clinched victory at the Breeders' Cup Classic held at Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California. The horse overtook Fierceness in the final stretch of the race. Forever Young from Japan secured third place in the 41st edition of the year-end championships.
This race marked the 41st running of the year-end championships, drawing significant attention to the competitors.
Japan's Forever Young claimed a respectable third place, adding excitement to the high-stakes event.
