Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as Election Approaches

As the Maharashtra assembly election nears, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the Mahayuti government for failing to maintain law and order, citing the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Concerns over political violence and heightened security for officials accentuate the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:51 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly election, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government, citing the deteriorating law and order. Chaturvedi pointed to the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique as a glaring example of the state's security lapses.

In a candid statement, Chaturvedi expressed her concerns, highlighting that people in Maharashtra are increasingly vulnerable, with incidents of violence such as gun-wielding individuals in Pune and crimes in Badlapur. The increased security detail for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis further fueled the controversy, with questions raised over its necessity.

Both Chaturvedi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the decision, demanding transparency from authorities. Their calls for clarity came amid heightened political tensions, as Congress's Nana Patole accused DGP Rashmi Shukla of bias against opposition parties, further complicating the pre-election landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

