Volatility Ahead: Eni CEO's Forecast on Oil and Gas Markets

Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, has warned of ongoing volatility in the oil and gas markets for the coming year. Speaking at the ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi, he expressed concerns over the hurdles this poses for investors.

Descalzi noted that the unpredictability in market trends makes it difficult for stakeholders to plan future investments effectively.

Furthermore, he highlighted the influential role of OPEC in shaping global oil market dynamics, adding that their decisions are crucial to market stability.

