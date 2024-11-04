Left Menu

Volatility Ahead: Eni CEO's Forecast on Oil and Gas Markets

Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, predicts continued volatility in the oil and gas markets next year. Descalzi highlighted that this creates a challenging investment environment. He also emphasized the significant impact of OPEC's decisions on the global oil market, speaking at the ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:37 IST
Volatility Ahead: Eni CEO's Forecast on Oil and Gas Markets
oilfields Image Credit:

Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, has warned of ongoing volatility in the oil and gas markets for the coming year. Speaking at the ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi, he expressed concerns over the hurdles this poses for investors.

Descalzi noted that the unpredictability in market trends makes it difficult for stakeholders to plan future investments effectively.

Furthermore, he highlighted the influential role of OPEC in shaping global oil market dynamics, adding that their decisions are crucial to market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024