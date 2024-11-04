OPEC's Optimistic Outlook on Global Oil Demand
OPEC remains optimistic about global oil demand despite challenges, suggesting that 'peak demand' is unlikely due to ongoing worldwide growth, according to Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais at an Abu Dhabi energy event.
At an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais expressed a positive outlook on global oil demand.
He acknowledged existing challenges but maintained that pessimistic views on demand are overstated.
Al Ghais emphasized that 'peak demand' is unlikely as global growth persists.
