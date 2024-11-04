Left Menu

OPEC's Optimistic Outlook on Global Oil Demand

OPEC remains optimistic about global oil demand despite challenges, suggesting that 'peak demand' is unlikely due to ongoing worldwide growth, according to Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais at an Abu Dhabi energy event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:02 IST
At an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais expressed a positive outlook on global oil demand.

He acknowledged existing challenges but maintained that pessimistic views on demand are overstated.

Al Ghais emphasized that 'peak demand' is unlikely as global growth persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

