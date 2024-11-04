Election Anticipation Jolts Global Markets

Futures linked to U.S. stock indexes inched upwards on Monday, kicking off a tumultuous week for global markets as Americans prepare to cast their votes in the presidential election. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve is expected to make a decision on additional cuts to its benchmark policy rate.

In Iowa, a new poll indicates a lead for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over Republican candidate Donald Trump, impacting bond yields, the dollar, and bitcoin. Stocks linked to the former president's campaign saw premarket declines, including Trump Media & Technology Group and Phunware, both experiencing notable losses.

The presidential race winner might remain undecided for days, likely causing erratic market behavior. The CBOE's VIX, a volatility measure, trades higher than its 30-day moving average. Looking ahead, investors anticipate a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, vital earnings reports, and further market shifts influenced by ongoing electoral developments.

