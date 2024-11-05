Saudi Aramco's Robust Dividend Strategy
Saudi Aramco has announced a Q3 base dividend of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion, showcasing its strong financial strategy.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, has announced substantial dividends for the third quarter.
The company declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion, alongside a performance-linked dividend amounting to $10.8 billion.
This move underscores Saudi Aramco's solid financial health and its strategic distribution of earnings.
