Saudi Aramco's Robust Dividend Strategy

Saudi Aramco has announced a Q3 base dividend of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion, showcasing its strong financial strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, has announced substantial dividends for the third quarter.

The company declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion, alongside a performance-linked dividend amounting to $10.8 billion.

This move underscores Saudi Aramco's solid financial health and its strategic distribution of earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

