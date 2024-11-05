Ancestral Village Holds Puja for Kamala Harris Amid US Presidential Elections

On Tuesday, a special puja was conducted at the Sri Dharma Sastha Sri Sevaka Perumaal Temple in Tiruvarur district, focusing on Kamala Harris's victory in the US Presidential elections. Devotees attended as the temple priest performed rituals and distributed prasadam, adding spiritual momentum to Harris's campaign.

A group of supporters, traveling from the United States, made their way to Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris. This village bears significant historical importance as the birthplace of her maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan. Sherin Shivlinga from Las Vegas expressed her anticipation, stating, 'I have come to see the village where Kamala Harris's grandparents were born and raised. We are nervous and hopeful for her win.'

Simultaneously, Anushanath's Anukragni organization arranged another puja in the village. Ballu, the founder, declared optimism regarding Harris's potential as the US President, remarking on the joy a victory would bring to the state. Vice President Harris has climbed the US political ranks as the first female, black, and Asian American to hold her current office. Should she win the presidency, she would mark a historical first.

(With inputs from agencies.)