Left Menu

IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trades Amid Rising Demand

The Indian Energy Exchange reported a total trade volume of 9,642 million units in October 2024, a 4% increase from the previous year. The trading of renewable energy certificates surged by 105%. The Real-Time Electricity Market saw significant growth, while the Green Market segments also expanded remarkably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:50 IST
IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trades Amid Rising Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a 4% year-on-year increase in total trade volume, reaching 9,642 million units in October 2024. This growth underscores the rising demand for electricity in the region.

Significantly, the IEX witnessed a remarkable 105% surge in the trading of renewable energy certificates (RECs) during the month, trading a total of 4.44 lakh RECs. This reflects a strong shift towards green energy solutions.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) displayed robust growth with a 30% increase in volume compared to the previous year, while the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments also experienced substantial advances, highlighting an expanding green energy footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024