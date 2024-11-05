IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trades Amid Rising Demand

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a 4% year-on-year increase in total trade volume, reaching 9,642 million units in October 2024. This growth underscores the rising demand for electricity in the region.

Significantly, the IEX witnessed a remarkable 105% surge in the trading of renewable energy certificates (RECs) during the month, trading a total of 4.44 lakh RECs. This reflects a strong shift towards green energy solutions.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) displayed robust growth with a 30% increase in volume compared to the previous year, while the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments also experienced substantial advances, highlighting an expanding green energy footprint.

