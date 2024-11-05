Left Menu

Spain Unveils Massive 10.6 Billion Euro Relief Package

Spain's government has approved a 10.6-billion-euro relief package for 78 communities hit by disasters, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez drawing parallels to COVID-19 pandemic measures. This includes significant financial aid for homeowners, businesses, and municipalities. Sanchez plans to request EU support for these funds.

Sedavi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • Spain

In a significant move, Spain's central government has sanctioned a 10.6-billion-euro relief package catering to 78 communities struck by disasters. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez likened this initiative to the relief efforts executed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package promises direct payments ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 euros to homeowners whose properties were damaged, in addition to other financial aid designed to assist businesses and municipal governments.

Expressing the enormity of the task ahead, Sanchez vowed to seek additional funding assistance from the European Union to bolster these relief efforts.

